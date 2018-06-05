Hendricks struggles as the Cubs’ winning streak ends with a loss to the Phillies

CHICAGO – You knew it was going to be a weird night when one of the most accurate Cubs’ pitchers had a throw that scared the manager.

On his second pitch to the Phillies Carlos Santana in the third in inning, Kyle Hendricks had an odd delivery, weird grip, and nearly sailed it to the backstop. It was an awkward moment for the pitcher who rarely misses it that badly.

Joe Maddon and athletic trainers actually went out to the mound to see if Hendricks was OK, a bit baffled by the bad delivery. But the pitcher was fine, instead it was simply one of those night.

Hendricks would go onto walk Santana with bases loaded, then allowed two more runs that added to his five on the evening. He’d last five innings to save the bullpen a bit on a lost night against Philadelphia, who beat the Cubs 6-1 at an unseasonably cool Wrigley Field on Tuesday night.

Those three runs in the third were added onto the two that Hendricks gave on a two-run homer to Nick Williams, a defeat which drops the pitcher’s record to 4-5 on the season. Meanwhile it ends a four-game winning streak for the Cubs who fall to 33-24 on the year.

Throughout the night the Cubs were able to get eight hits off Phillies starter Zach Eflin but could never sustain a rally. The pitcher didn’t allow a run till the eighth when Anthony Rizzo’s double brought home Kris Bryant, and when he gave way to the bullpen the Cubs would get nothing else.

They left nine runners on the basepaths on the evening, as the luck they had in New York against the Mets wasn’t there on a chilly night at Wrigley Field.