Hickory Hills man accused of killing wife, setting home on fire found in Michigan, police say

HICKORY HILLS, Ill. – A 71-year-old man accused of killing his wife and setting their home on fire was arrested and is being held in Michigan, according to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for Czeslaw Sipior on a first degree murder charge Tuesday just days after his wife, 64-year-old Maria Sipior was found dead in the basement after a fire in their home in the 8900 block of South 84th Avenue in Hickory Hills, according to police.

Police in Michigan held Czeslaw Sipior after a traffic stop hours after the fire. He was found wearing bloody clothing and with burns on his legs, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Officer ruled Maria Sipior’s death a homicide from multiple sharp force injuries.

Officials responded to the fire at the home around 10 p.m. Saturday. After the fire was put out, the woman’s body was found. Her silver Honda Civic was missing from the residence. When Czeslaw Sipior was stopped, he was driving the victim’s car.

Czeslaw Sipior is awaiting extradition. He was booked Monday, according to the Chicago Tribune.