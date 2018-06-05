Illinois lawmakers OK medical marijuana as painkiller substitute; bill goes to Rauner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A bill to further liberalize Illinois’ medical marijuana laws is headed for Gov. Bruce Rauner’s desk, where its future is uncertain.

State lawmakers approved legislation to allow medical pot to be used in place of prescription painkillers.

Patients would no longer face criminal background checks or be fingerprinted, and getting medical marijuana would require only a doctor’s recommendation.

Rauner has resisted most efforts to expand the use of marijuana in Illinois.

It’s not clear whether he will sign or veto the new bill.