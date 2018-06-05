Lincoln Towing is losing business following ICC investigation, attorney says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — An attorney for Lincoln Towing said the embattled company is losing business after the Illinois Commerce Commission released a scathing report last month.

The commission recommended Lincoln Towing lose its license after racking up more than 800 violations of the state's towing laws in an 8-month period.

The Chicago Tribune is now reporting that Lincoln Towing's lawyer complained to the commission that "public outcry" has property owners canceling towing contracts with the company.

A decision on whether Lincoln Towing will lose its license is expected by late summer.

The company was famously dubbed "Lincoln Park Pirates" in a 1970s song. It is the largest relocation towing service in the state.