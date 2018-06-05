Once again, Northwestern brings football back to Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – It’s been a little while since one of the major sports that used to be played at the Friendly Confines makes it’s return.

It’s still two years away, making it ten years since football was played at Wrigley Field, but once again it will be Northwestern doing so.

Widely reported last week, the Cubs and the Wildcats made it official on Tuesday with a news conference at the ballpark, announcing that Northwestern will play a football game against Wisconsin there on November 7, 2020.

It will be the second time that the school has hosted a game at the famed 104-year old venue and they were the last to do so in 2010 when they hosted Illinois for a game on November 20 of that year. Fans mostly remember the fact that the field ended up being a little to small for both endzones to fit, so each team used the same endzone on offense in a 48-27 Illini victory.

That won’t be a problem this time around.

Here's a look at what Wrigley Field will look like when they host Wisconsin in 2020. Unlike the 2010 game vs Illinois, both endzones fit in stadium, so both can be used. @WGNNews. pic.twitter.com/xunEhUJwYY — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) June 5, 2018

The new renovations allow the Cubs’ dugout to be covered up, and with the ability to remove a few rows of seats in that side of the stadium, both endzones will fit this time.

While lately it’s been a rarity, Wrigley Field has a strong football history with the Chicago Bears. The NFL franchise called the venue home from 1921-1970, in fact their name came from their hopes to align with the MLB club, having arrived from Decatur as the Staleys. The Bears won eight NFL championships while calling the Friendly Confines home before finally moving into Soldier Field in 1971.