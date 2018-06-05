Woman killed after jumping from extra-alarm fire on North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A woman was killed after jumping out a window to escape an extra-alarm fire on the city's North Side.

The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Touhy in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Officials say the fire started on the rear porches of the building and quickly spread inside.

2 11 on Touhy rear porches pic.twitter.com/fH8qFbHGCy — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 5, 2018

A woman jumped from an upper floor of the building before crews were able to rescue her. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after.

The woman's identity has not been released at this time.

Another person was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.