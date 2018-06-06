Man injured after police-involved shooting in Bronzeville, officer also hurt

CHICAGO — A man was injured after a police-involved shooting in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, according to officials.

A man, whose age is unknown, is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center after a police-involved shooting on the 300 block of East 47th Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday evening, according to police.

According to a police spokesperson, an officer may have suffered a broken ankle during the incident.

Police said the man was armed and that a gun was recovered at the scene.

No further information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Offenders weapon recovered by police. pic.twitter.com/wUP0CR5YVs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 7, 2018