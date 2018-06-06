Men in white van attempted to snatch children in 2 different incidents on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police have issued a community alert after two men tried to snatch children in at least two different incidents.

According to a police, men were driving a white GMC near 79th and Morgan in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood on Tuesday, when they attempted to pull a girl away from her mother.

A second incident also happened Tuesday in the same neighborhood, men in a similar white van attempted to lure some children near 85th and Green streets near Gresham Elementary School.

Police say the offenders are described as two black males. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8271.