This time, a rally helps the White Sox get the job done against the Twins

MINNEAPOLIS – In a double-header on Tuesday, the White Sox were quick to the start, and made the Twins play from behind to try to catch them. It didn’t work in Game 1, but it did in Game 2 as the team split first two of a four-game series at Target Field.

On Wednesday, they story of their game flipped.

This time is was the White Sox who were playing from behind early, but like the second game on Tuesday, Wednesday’s contest went to the visitors who rallied for a 5-2 victory over the Twins in Minneapolis.

Rick Renteria’s team erased an a 1-0 and 2-1 deficit, using a four-run sixth inning to boost themselves to a victory. It gives the White Sox a chance at their first back-to-back series wins of the season on Thursday, when the team’s complete the series at 12:10 PM on WGN.

Tim Anderson played a key role in sparking a pair of rallies, helping the White Sox to erase a one-run deficit in the fourth with an RBI single to center. Then in the sixth, the shortstop was at the plate for the game-changing at-bat, one that was tied by none of his own doing. Ryan Pressly’s wild pitch brought home Yolmer Sanchez to tie the game at two, then Anderson got a hit to center again to bring home a pair of runs to make it 4-2.

Adam Engle hit a fielder’s choice to bring home the fourth run of the inning, and the White Sox bullpen took care of the rest, as four pitchers didn’t allow a hit in the final four innings to secure the victory.