Uncle charged after 8-year-old nephew accidentally shoots 5-year-old

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. – A man has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting of his 5-year-old nephew in suburban Ford Heights this week.

Mikaehl Allen, 21, who has a valid FOID card, was charged with child endangerment after police said his 8-year-old nephew accidentally shot his 5-year-old nephew on the 1100 block of Drexel Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

Police said the children went into Allen’s bedroom while he wasn’t home and while other adults in the house were asleep. Police said one of the boys found a 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol from under the mattress and accidentally discharged the gun.

The 8-year-old shot the 5-year-old by mistake, police said.

The child was hospitalized in critical condition at Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police said the weapon used in the accidental shooting belonged to Allen. Police said he did not properly secure the weapon.

If convicted, he could spend a year behind bars, plus a $1,000 fine.

Police said in addition to the pistol, officials found an AK-47, a shot gun, and AR-15 parts under the mattress. The weapons were fully loaded.

Police also found two boxer-mix dogs, a male and a female, at the residence that were emaciated and had wounds caused by insects. The dogs were taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Allen was charged with two counts of cruel treatment and two counts of violation of owner’s duties.