ATF agent shot during operation in Gary, officials say

GARY, Ind. — Officials are responding to reports of a shooting involving an ATF agent in Gary, Indiana.

According to an ATF spokesperson, an agent was shot during an operation.

The Northwest Indiana Times reports the suspected offender is dead and that the agent was conducting a controlled drug buy when the attack occurred.

Retired ATF agent Tom Ahern said the shooting happened near 21st Street and Broadway.

The Gary Police Department on Thursday afternoon was “acting in [a] support role” at the scene of the ATF shooting and the scene of a multi-car crash, according to a spokeswoman. It was not immediately clear whether the two scenes were linked.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

BREAKING: ATF’s Chicago Field Division is responding to an agent being shot during an operation in Gary, Ind. pic.twitter.com/G94cTtBvLb — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 7, 2018