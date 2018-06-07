Fred Mitchell returns to Sports Feed to discuss the NFL Anthem controversy and Bears

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In his youth, he remembered seeing the famed "Ali Summit" and what that meant to the equality movement in Sports in the 1960s.

It was a coming together of prominent African-American athletes in support of Muhammad Ali after he refused to be drafted into the United States Army. It was a major moment in a major time for race relations in sports, and it's anniversary is still celebrated to this day.

Fred Mitchell saw that and now 50 years later is seeing another major movement in Sports. Demonstrations over the last two seasons during the National Anthem to bring attention to inequality towards minorities in America has brought debate from both sides of the issue. A new NFL policy on standing for the National Anthem or staying in the locker room has stirred up more emotions from the league's players and fans.

On Thursday, Fred discussed this issue and brought perspective from past movements during his conversation with Josh Frydman on Sports Feed. He also discussed the Bears along with the Chicago Tribune's departure from the Tribune Tower as well, and you can watch those segments in the video above.