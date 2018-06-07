Man, 24, fatally shot after armed confrontation with Chicago police; family seeks answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The family of a man who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer during a narcotics investigation say they want answers about why the confrontation turned deadly.

The man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as 24-year-old Maurice Granton Jr.

The incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of East 47th Street in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.

Police say Granton fled on foot when officers approached. A police statement early Thursday says officers told him to stop and he "produced a weapon," so the officer shot him. Granton was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His family says police killed an innocent man. They do admit Granton had a criminal record, but say he was working to turn his life around.

Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted earlier that the suspect's gun was recovered by police.

Offenders weapon recovered by police. pic.twitter.com/wUP0CR5YVs — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) June 7, 2018

But the family claims the weapon recovered at the scene does not belong to Granton. They say witnesses told them that Granton was shot in the back multiple times as he was trying to climb over a fence.

The officer who fired the shots has been placed on 30-day administrative leave due to department policy. Another officer suffered an ankle injury during the chase.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability has taken over the investigation due to the use of deadly police force.