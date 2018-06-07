Woman found unresponsive underneath car in garage, police say

CHICAGO — The body of a woman was found unresponsive in a garage, according to police.

The woman, whose age is unknown, was found underneath a car in a garage on the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.

The family of 26-year-old Shantieya Smith strongly believes it could be her, but police have not confirmed that information.

Since March, at least four women and girls have gone missing: Sadaria Davis, 15; Shantieya Smith, 26; Victoria Garrett, 15; and Anna Stanislawczyk, 18. Davis was found dead in an abandoned building May 11. The other three are still missing.

Smith was last seen May 25 in the 1600 block of South Central Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.