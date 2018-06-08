Food deliveryman shot during attempted robbery in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — A food deliveryman was shot in the arm by a teenager who tried to rob him on the North Side.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of West Jarvis in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Someone, who is being described as a teenage boy, approached the 57-year-old man making a food delivery.

The teen pulled out a gun and attempted to rob the man. Police say the teen then shot him in the arm.

The man is said to be in stable condition.

The teen fled the scene. No one is in custody at this time.