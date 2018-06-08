Motorcyclist killed in Edgebrook hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

It happened at 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of West Devon in the city’s Edgebrook neighborhood.

A 22-year-old man was riding a motorcycle westbound on Devon when he was rear-ended by a small black vehicle.

According to witnesses, the motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown off his motorcycle and hit a tree.

The man sustained massive trauma, and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle that hit him fled the scene. The only description of the vehicle is that it was a small black car.

Area North and Major Accidents detectives are investigating.