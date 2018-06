DARIEN, Ill. — Three family members were found dead inside a home in suburban Darien.

The Darien Police Department say officers found the bodies after responding to a call of shots fired at about 1 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex at 75th and Farmingdale.

Their names and how they died haven’t been released.

Police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli says there’s no threat to the community about 15 miles west of Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.