Andersonville porch collapses during house party, sending 3 to hospitals

CHICAGO — A second-story porch holding an estimated 20 people collapsed during a house party in Andersonville Sunday evening, sending three to the hospital with minor injuries.

Resident Clayon Terrill said they were hosting about 75 people during a Midsommarfest party in their home, as the street festival took place blocks from the apartment on the 5700 block of N. Ashland.

A photo captured in the immediate aftermath show about 20 people were on the porch when it fell. The stairs remain, but the main portion of the porch is gone. One man, who was a DJ at the party, was on a porch below when it collapsed.

"I was inside with a few other people and all of a sudden we just like heard a big noise so we all ran to the back, and it was obvious as soon as we got there through like the french doors you could see the whole porch was gone," said Mark Mills, a guest at the party.

Neighbors who witnessed the collapse called 911, fearing people could be buried beneath the collapsed porch. Three people were injured, including the DJ. One guest suffered from a fractured leg, another from a fractured wrist, and the the DJ suffered a head injury, according to witnesses. They were all taken to area hospitals in good condition.

"Nobody is gravely injured. There are some people that have gone to the hospital for treatment but there have been no major issues," resident Clayton Terrill said.

Terrill said he thinks wet wood from the rain contributed to the collapse. But his landlord said they had the porch fully inspected two years ago when he purchased the property.