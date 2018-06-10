Cat Garcia talks about a good stretch for the Cubs & White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It hasn't happened much in 2018, but both the Cubs and the White Sox are in the midst of a good stretch at the same time.

The Cubs took 2-of-3 from the Pirates and have boosted their record to 12 games over .500. Meanwhile the White Sox have won or split their last three series, including taking 2-of-3 from the powerful Red Sox in Fenway park.

Cat Garcia of WLS-AM and The Athletic MLB took some time to discuss both teams on Sunday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman as the teams creep closer to the halfway point of the season.

