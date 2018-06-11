× As busy stretch continues, the Fire win a U.S. Open Cup match, tie an MLS contest

CHICAGO – It was a week in which they took a positive step in a tournament which they typically have success. Meanwhile their hopes to climb up in the MLS standings stayed put.

The Fire beat Columbus on the road on Wednesday in the fourth round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, then came home to tie the New England Revolution in MLS play on Saturday.

Naturally the latter is most on the Veljko Paunovic’s teams mind since they continue to try to make up ground in the league after a so-so start to the campaign. It appeared the Fire would have a chance to push themselves back into the Top Six of the Eastern Conference when Bastian Schweinsteiger notched his second goal of the year in the 66th minute to give them the lead.

But in the final ten minutes the Revolution evened the game on an unusual play around their goal. Fire keeper Richard Sanchez initially caught a ball towards the goal on a weird hop, but he lost control of the ball, causing it to bounce in front of an open goal.

Teal Bunbury got the loose ball and shot it into the back of the goal to even the game. The final result netted the Fire a point, leaving them one point behind Orlando City FC for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Earlier in the week the Fire had a bit more positive result in the U.S. Open Cup, which they’ve won four times and were runners-up twice. They fought to a 2-2 tie through 90 minutes of play against the Crew, and then got the best of Columbus in a long 10-9 shootout session.

They’ll next be on the field for that tournament to face Atlanta United FC on Wednesday, June 20th at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the fifth round. Meanwhile the team is back on the pitch on Wednesday for another MLS contest as they face the Colorado Rapids in Commerce City, CO.

It’s a busy stretch for a team hoping for wins to increase their chances in a league and a tournament.