FeedonThis: The IHOP change and Jimmy Butler’s Italy trip highlight Social Fodder

CHICAGO - There has been a debate ranging among those fans of breakfast food around the country - is IHOB a joke?

Those who are fans of the IHOP restaurant aren't took happy with the decision by the chain to feature their burgers for a while - and some sports teams are already weighing in on the choice.

That along with Jimmy Butler's trip to Italy and unique gondola ride were part of the Social Fodder on Monday's Sports Feed with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. The segment is also included in #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Meanwhile the guys had some unique picks for #ManCrushMonday during the show.

See their picks in the video above.

Meanwhile the Cubs are playing one of their bigger series of the season to date as they travel to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for a three-game series for the lead in the Central Division.

Hear Josh and Jarrett discuss that in the video above.