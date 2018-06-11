Former Clemson quarterback Hunter Johnson is headed to Northwestern

EVANSTON – He won’t be able to help out the Wildcats this upcoming season, but Pat Fitzgerald has a quarterback for the future once Clayton Thorson departs after 2018.

Hunter Johnson, who was the No. 1 rated quarterback coming out of Brownsburg High School in Indiana in 2017, will transfer to Northwestern after spending the past year at Clemson.

The former No. 1 ranked QB in the class of 2017 commits to Northwestern. Welcome to the family, @HunterPh413. 📰: https://t.co/s31jENWSaN#B1GCats pic.twitter.com/dXDU3sHPBH — Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) June 11, 2018

“I’m thrilled to be a part of the Wildcat family,” said Johnson in a statement released by the University. “The program that Coach Fitzgerald and his staff have built at Northwestern is phenomenal, and one my family has had the opportunity to get to know and trust. I am thankful to Coach Swinney and the Clemson family for all their support over the past year-and-a-half. My focus now is on doing everything in my power to help this team prepare to compete for a Big Ten West title. Go ‘Cats!”

Johnson announced his intentions to leave Clemson earlier this Spring after just one season. In 2017, he played in seven games, completing 21 of 27 passes for 234 yards with two touchdowns compared to one interception. This came after a standout career at Brownsburg, a suburb of Indianapolis, where ESPN rated him as the No. 1 quarterback after throwing for over 6,600 yards and 69 touchdowns in his career with the Bulldogs.

“We are ecstatic to add a player of Hunter’s caliber and character to our program,” said Fitzgerald in a statement released by the university. “He comes from an outstanding family, one we’ve had the opportunity to know for many years, and he will fit right in to the culture we continue to build here in Evanston. I’m excited for the opportunity to be his coach and look forward to him joining our football family on campus this month.”

Per NCAA transfer rules, Johnson will have to sit out the 2018 season and will start 2019 with three years of eligibility remaining. His brother Cole played for the Wildcats from 2013-2016.