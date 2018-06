Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police have released a video of a purse snatcher pushing a woman to the ground in Bridgeport.

The incident happened June 2 near 26th Street and Stewart Avenue.

In the video, the suspect is seen approaching the victim from behind, grabbing her purse and knocking her to the ground. The robber then runs and gets into a silver four-door vehicle with a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.