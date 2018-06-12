Baby, grandmother injured after Waukegan car accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEGAN, Ill. -- A baby and a grandmother were injured after a car accident in north suburban Waukegan Tuesday night.

The baby's car seat was dragged under an SUV in the 500 block of Helmholz Avenue after a driver allegedly hit them.

Witnesses said the driver had "some beef" with the woman did it on purpose. The driver struck the woman and child at least three times, according to witnesses. Police arrested the driver at the scene.

The victims were rushed to a hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

No further information was provided.