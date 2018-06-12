Body found in garage identified as missing woman Shantieya Smith

CHICAGO — The body found in a Chicago garage last week has been identified as the 26-year-old woman who was last seen May 25 , according to the medical examiner.

Authorities identify her as Shantieya Smith.

Smith was found underneath a car in a garage on the 1800 block of South Central Park Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

She was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.

Smith was among four women who had gone missing from the West Side since March. Police have not said the cases are connected. Community members and activists have concerns.

Victoria Garrett, 15, was last seen June 5 in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street.

Anna Stanislawczyk, 18, was last seen March 16 in the 3600 block of West Filmore Street.

Sadaria Davis, 15, was last seen April 27 in the 4200 block of West Adams Street. She was found dead May 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates