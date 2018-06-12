Police search for leaders of suburban pickpocket ring

WESTCHESTER, Ill. – Police in five Chicago suburbs have been searching for a couple who they said works as a team to steal from the elderly.

Westchester police said Shawn Rucker, 54, and his friend Sherita Reece, 46, are targeting elderly women and stealing their wallets. Detective Sgt. Vince Lamanna said the couple is part of a ring of at least six people stealing wallets in Westchester, Elmhurst, Bloomingdale, Broadview and Schaumburg. They’ve allegedly stole from at least 15 people at Jewels and Paneras.

“It’s a sad thing cause these people work all their life only to have everything taken away from then in a matter of minutes,” Sgt. Lamanna said.

One 79-year-old woman was shopping at Jewel-Osco on Mannehein Road. Rucker and Reece allegedly followed her down the aisle and while Reece distracted her by asking her about cereal, Rucker put his coat over his arm and stole her wallet out of her purse. The woman didn’t realize her wallet was gone until she went to check out.

“She said they only thing I can tell you is he was well dressed and the woman had a Cubs jersey on,” Sgt. Lamanna said.

They allegedly took the woman’s credit card and went to a Target in nearby Broadview and bought $400 worth of merchandise.

Police said be careful with your purses and don’t leave yourself vulnerable.

“Most of the time they have their purses off to the side or they leave them in their carts,” Sgt. Lamanna said.

There are warrants out for Rucker and Reece in Illinois And Indiana.

Anyone with information is asked to call Westchester police or send an anonymous tip on their website.­