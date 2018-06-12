Teen dies after falling backward from River North bridge, police say

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man died after falling from a bridge in River North.

The man was sitting on the railing of a crossover bridge in the 400 block of North Rush Street about 10:20 p.m. Monday when he fell backward to the sidewalk below, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with head trauma, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday identified the man as Matthew Lukaszczyk, 18, of the 8600 block of South Menard Avenue in Burbank.

Detectives are investigating.