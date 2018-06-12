White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu leads in the American League All-Star at his position

CHICAGO – Those on the South Side know the value of the man who patrols first base on the field for the White Sox. Many of his teammates look up to him as a leader of a young squad finding its footing in the major leagues.

Now it appears that fans around Major League Baseball are recognizing the value of Jose Abreu.

On Tuesday the MLB released the first tallies for votes for the American League All-Stars and Abreu is at the top of the list for first baseman with 267,812 votes. He’s ahead of Mitch Moreland of the Red Sox (241,889 votes) and Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers (173,174) at the position.

Abreu is the only member of the White Sox to appear on the voting list.

After a strong first four years with the White Sox, that included an All-Star appearance in 2014, Abreu once again continues to excel for the White Sox. He’s batting .290 in 63 games this season with 10 home runs and 38 RBI, including a .512 slugging percentage.