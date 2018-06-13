2 in custody after woman attacked, carjacked in Bucktown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Two people are in custody after a woman was attacked and had her car stolen Wednesday afternoon in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood.

The incident happened on Wabansia and Western avenues. The woman was thrown to the ground by one of two assailants who targeted her as she was getting out of her car. She was thrown into the bushes.

She was badly shaken but not hurt. Witnesses said the woman suffered a minor head injury.

They also said police arrived and got a description of the vehicle. Officers on bikes spotted the car about a mile and a half from where the incident started and gave chase.

The suspects crashed and were taken into custody.

The victim told witnesses she was suspicious of the men and that they looked out of place so her guard was up.

Police are reminding the public to be aware of your surroundings.