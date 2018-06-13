Body found in North Lawndale alley, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

The body was discovered about 11 a.m. Wednesday in a garbage cart in an alley in the 1400 block of South Hamlin Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. Officials described the body as "an unknown adult male."

Garbage workers who were collecting the trash found the man and alerted police. Neighbors who saw the body before police arrived said it appeared as though the man had been beaten and dumped in the trash can.

The driver of the garbage truck said this is the second time his co-worker, the woman who found the man, has found a body since she’s been on the job.

Police have not said how the man died. His name has not been released.

Detectives have launched a death investigation.