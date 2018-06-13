Woman raped in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO — Police have issued a community alert following a sexual assault in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said a man followed a woman as she was walking near 82nd Street and Escanaba Avenue about 10:30 p.m. June 3.

The woman became frightened and tried to run, but the man caught her and forced her into an alley, where he raped her, police said.

Police released a composite sketch of the suspect.

The suspect is described as having a medium brown complexion and a beard. He is between 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and weighs between 140 and 180 pounds. He was also wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jogging pants and a Chicago Bulls cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8271 and mention report No. JB291779.