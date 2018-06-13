Elon Musk’s Boring Company to build transit tunnels that would connect Loop to O’Hare

CHICAGO — Chicago has tapped Elon Musk to build a high-speed transit system.

Musk’s proposal described 16-passenger vehicles that would zip back and forth at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour in tunnels from the Loop to O’Hare Airport, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The plan is a risk, Musk’s tunneling technology remains unproven.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Musk said it’s too early to provide a timeline for the project or its estimated cost.

Musk’s company would pay for the entire thing.

The mayor and Musk are expected to announce the plan Thursday afternoon.