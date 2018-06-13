Meet the 2018 PepsiCo Showdown MVPs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - In a tournament that features hundreds of boys and girl's soccer players, they were voted the best.

St. Edward of Elgin's AJ Jenkins and Wheaton Warrenville South's Paige Miller were named the 2018 PepsiCo Showdown MVPs for the performance in the tournament. Their official presentation came the Cubs' Sunday game with the Pirates, where each were presented their MVP belts by pitcher Luke Farrell.

On Wednesday, the pair appeared on Sports Feed to discuss their experience in the tournament and the surprise they got when they were named the tournament MVPs. The pair also discussed their careers and future plans in the sport with Jarrett Payton & Josh Frydman.

You can watch their segment on the show by clicking on the video above.