Metra apologizes for BNSF changes, adds extra cars to morning rush trains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- Metra is apologizing to BNSF riders and implementing changes today after a new schedule caused chaos.

The railroad is adding an extra car to the following morning rush trains to help alleviate overcrowding: 1202, 1210, 1226, 1230, 1244 and 1262.

No plans, as of now, for changes to evening rush trains.

Metra is adding an extra car to the following IB a.m. rush trains to help alleviate overcrowding: 1202, 1210, 1226, 1230, 124 4& 1262. No plans, as of now, for changes to p.m. rush trains. @kellykdavis is live this morning talking to passengers about the changes. pic.twitter.com/nxRja2cuG7 — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) June 13, 2018

The problems started Monday after Metra made major schedule changes to the BNSF train line. The schedule revisions were made following the implementation of the new federally-mandated safety system called Positive Train Control (PTC), which automatically stops a train if the engineers fail to or exceeds the speed limit.

Passengers reported the trains were so overcrowded that conductors were unable to walk through the aisles to collect tickets.

Metra says they are continuing to monitor the situation, and released the following message to their BNSF customers: