Video released of man wanted for questioning in sexual abuse of 2 girls in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO -- New details have been released in two sexual abuse cases in Lincoln Park last month.

Chicago police have released surveillance video of a man they are calling a person of interest.

Police said the attacks happened at two homes in the city's Lincoln Park neighborhood within a 20-minute span on May 27.

The man broke into a home near Belden and Clark around 2 a.m. and sexually abused a 13-year-old girl who was asleep in her bedroom.

About 20 minutes later and a block away on Grant Place, he broke into another home and sexually abused an 11-year-old girl who was also sleeping.

The man was seen in the area around the same time the incidents happened.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s with a light complexion and short brown or strawberry blonde hair, according to a police alert. He is about 160 pounds and 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7. He was wearing a button-down, light-colored shirt with front pockets. Sleeves were rolled up. He wore slim-fitting dark pants and white gym shoes. He is a cigarette smoker.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.