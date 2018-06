Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A longtime contributor to channel 11's "Chicago Tonight" was critically injured in an accident.

WTTW says 76-year-old Elizabeth Brackett crashed her bicycle Tuesday morning.

Details of the crash were not released, but the station says Brackett fractured two vertebrae in her neck.

She is currently in a coma.

WGN would like to pass along well wishes to Brackett, her family and the "Chicago Tonight" team.