Chicago area braces for weekend of excessive heat

CHICAGO — The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Monday evening.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to possibly upper 90s Saturday through Monday. Nighttime lows in the city will likely only be around 80 Saturday night and Sunday night.

With record high temperatures, dangerous heat index values in excess of 105 degrees are expected Sunday. The anticipated abundant sunshine will add another 5 to 15 degrees to this apparent temperature making for extremely dangerous conditions for those participating in outdoor activities or spending any time at all in the sun.

Sunday will mark the second consecutive day with afternoon temperatures reaching mid to upper 90s – if we hit our forecast high of 98 degrees, it will establish a new record high for this date. It could also be hottest Father’s Day on record beating the 95 degrees back on June 20, 1971.

Another very important factor to keep in mind is that overnight low temperatures in the “Chicago Heat Island” will probably not drop below 80 degrees both Saturday and Sunday night, allowing little or no relief from the incessant heat. This was a very important factor in the disastrous 1995 Chicago heat wave.

Tips for staying safe and staying cool

County officials offer these tips to stay safe during the heat.

Drink plenty of fluids

Try to stay in the shade or indoors as much as possible

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

What to expect:

HEAT INDICES : Peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 are forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Only minimal relief from the heat is expected at night with heat indices likely to remain in the 90s through the evening and possibly into portions of the overnight hours.

: Peak afternoon heat indices of 100 to 105 are forecast Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Only minimal relief from the heat is expected at night with heat indices likely to remain in the 90s through the evening and possibly into portions of the overnight hours. IMPACTS: The extended duration of heat, combined with nearly full sunshine, and oppressively warmth even at night will lead to potentially hazardous conditions, particularly for the

elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions. Residents of the city of Chicago can call 311 to request well-being checks for elderly friends or family members, or for information on finding the nearest cooling center.

