CHICAGO — The family of an elderly woman found dead on the Far South Side is offering a reward for information.

81-year-old Thana Muhammad was found dead on Sunday at her home near 100th and Forest Avenue in Rosemoor.

Her family says her body had been dismembered and placed in storage bins. They’re asking the city to come together to find justice for Muhammad.

They are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to her killer.