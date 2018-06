Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man who is suspected of punching a senior citizen on a CTA Red Line is in custody.

A 67-year-old woman was reading her Kindle on a northbound Red Line train when a man walked up to her about noon Thursday and "completely unprovoked, viciously punched her in the face, causing serious injury to her eye," the Chicago Police Department said in a community alert.

Shortly after alerting the public, police said they located the suspect and arrested him.

Charges are pending.