Stormy Daniels’ shows canceled in Chicago

CHICAGO — People who were expecting to see former porn star Stormy Daniels on tour in Chicago this weekend are out of luck.

After a brief Thursday evening performance at a North Side strip club, the club’s owner canceled Daniels’ four remaining shows in the city, according to the Chicago Tribune. He told the Tribune the pair disagreed about money.

Daniels is on a national tour as her legal battle with President Donald Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen continues. Cohen admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006. The White House has denied the affair.