Chicago police shoot man on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police officers on Saturday shot a man who barricaded himself in a garage in the South Chicago neighborhood, police said. The man then took his own life, according to authorities.

It all started about 11 p.m. Friday near 94th Street and Escanaba Avenue. The Chicago Police Department said the man fired a gun from a house, then barricaded himself in a garage.

Officers blocked several streets late Friday and early Saturday as negotiators tried to communicate with the man for several hours.

When SWAT members entered the garage around 2 a.m. Saturday, police said, the man pointed a weapon at them. Officers opened fire, shooting the man in his stomach.

Police said the man then used his own gun to shoot himself in his head.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating. Per department policy, the officer who shot the man will be placed on 30-day administrative leave while authorities investigate.