Scottish festival celebrates 32nd anniversary with kilts, bagpipes, haggis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ITASCA, Ill. — A small part of Scotland set up shop in Itasca this weekend as Chicago Scots hosted its 32nd annual Scottish Festival & Highland Games.

From a British car show to a Celtic rock performance, there was a little something for everyone at the two-day festival, WGN's Sean Lewis reports.

Highlights included the largest bagpiping and drumming competition in North America; whisky tasting; Scottish dogs; and a Celtic market that sold kilts, candy, soccer jerseys and haggis.

Organizers expected the festival to draw 10,000 to 15,000 people.