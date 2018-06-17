1 of 3 escaped White Co. Jail inmates recaptured

CARMI, Ill. — One of three inmates who escaped from the White County Jail in southeastern Illinois has been captured.

Justin Bray, 28, was picked up Saturday night in a rural town north of the jail.

Police said the three inmates used a pipe to break a hole in the brick wall of the jail when they escaped Saturday morning.

Johnny Tipton and Zachery Shock, who was charged with first degree murder, are still on the loose.

Police are warning residents to be on alert. Anyone with information, or anyone who sees anything suspicious, is asked to call police.