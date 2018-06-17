7-Day Forecast: Heat breaks after Monday, but rain could be on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mostly clear, very warm and humid tonight with lows in the upper 70s. Hot and humid tomorrow with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices in the mid-90s to near 100. Clouds increase heading into the afternoon and a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms moves into the region as well.

A chance for scattered showers and storms continues Monday night and into Tuesday. Tuesday will be much cooler with inland highs in the upper 70s, but upper 60s lakeside as mostly cloudy skies hand overhead. Partly sunny Wednesday with widely scattered showers and storms as highs stay near 70 lakeside, but reach the upper 70s inland. Mostly cloudy Thursday with a slight chance for a shower or storm as inland highs return to the upper 70s inland, but stay in the upper 60s lakeside.

Mostly cloudy Friday with scattered showers and storms and highs in the upper 70s inland and upper 60s lakeside. Mostly cloudy Saturday with widely scattered showers and storms and highs in the mid-70s to near 80. Partly cloudy Sunday with a slight chance for a shower or storm and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.