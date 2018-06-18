2 women injured after car rolls into retention pond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. – Two women were injured in the northwest suburbs after a car was rolled into a retention pond.

Two women were pulled from the vehicle and the water shortly after it went into a retention pond in Lake in the Hills just before 6 p.m. Monday on Willow View Drive.

The women, who were 33 and 19, were taken to the hospital. One of them was unconscious.

The car was about 12 feet below the surface and went in backwards.

Crews were using sonar to make sure everything was clear.

The deputy chief said that Monday night’s heavy rain did hamper their search efforts

The women were both taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley. They are expected to survive.