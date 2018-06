Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Four people were shot, two fatally, on the city's Near West Side.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Monday on Loomis near Washburn in the city's University Village neighborhood.

A woman and a man were fatally shot.

A man was shot in the leg and transported to Stroger Hospital, along with another man who was shot in the arm.

Police remain on the scene investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.