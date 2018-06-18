Derailed train bursts into flames in southwest Indiana

PRINCETON, Ind. — A freight train derailed and several train cars caught fire in southwest Indiana, forcing the mandatory evacuation of nearby homes and businesses.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says in a statement the train derailed Sunday evening about 2,100 feet (640 meters) west of a trailer park in Princeton, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

Train Derailment, Princeton 0400, Units are processing the fire scene More details to follow All media inquiries should be directed to Sgt. Lambert, Indiana State Police, 812-631-1363 pic.twitter.com/6hEC1W4dSS — Indiana State Police, Jasper District (@ISPJasper) June 18, 2018

The department says several people reported an explosion.

No injuries have been reported. An image posted on Twitter by state police showed the fire burning Monday morning.

Train Derailment, Princeton, 0600, June 18th pic.twitter.com/RbSwIf4IOy — Indiana State Police, Jasper District (@ISPJasper) June 18, 2018

Rail operator CSX says preliminary reports show a rail car leaked propane. It says the train had two locomotives, 89 loaded railcars and 9 empty railcars.

The derailment’s cause is under investigation.

First responders went door-to-door to evacuate people within a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) radius of the derailment.