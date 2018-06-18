Police release video of fatal Burbank hit-and-run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURBANK, Ill. -- Police in the southwest suburbs released video they hope will help catch a hit-and-run driver that that hit a family of three, killing one, crossing a busy street. Officials said they believe the video and photos will be the key in bringing the driver to justice.

Police said the family was crossing Cicero Avenue near 86th Street in Burbank just before 10 p.m. Saturday when a gray four-door vehicle struck them and continued driving south on Cicero. A 9-year-old boy was killed, and his 29-year-old mother and a young sibling were injured.

All three were taken to the hospital in serious condition, but there were no immediate updates on their conditions. Then Sunday evening, the Cook County Medical Examiner identified one of the victims as a 9-year-old boy who lived nearby where the accident occurred. He was declared dead at Christ Memorial Hospital around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

The photos and video released by police were taken by traffic cameras at 87th Street and Cicero Avenue where the driver turned and just kept on going. Police said the photos and video are good leads but they aren't quite clear enough to get a crucial piece of evidence—the car's license plate.

"It's grainy at this point but we have some agency that are helping us out assisting us that part of the investigation so we are hopeful at least get a partial plate if we can," Mike Dudlo, Burbank police division chief, said.

The mother and young sibling are in stable condition.

Neighbors said people often cross the busy street instead of walking down to the nearest stoplight.

“It’s very busy right there,” Gage Park resident Michelle Moore said. “There should be a crosswalk there, definitely.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Department at 708-924-7300.