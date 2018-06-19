× 17-year-old dies day after he was mistaken for dead in University Village shooting

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy has died a day after being shot several times at a party on the Near West Side.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Monday on the 1300 block of South Loomis Street in the city’s University Village neighborhood. Police said people were attending a party when shots were fired during a gang dispute.

Police say Erin Carey was shot several times in the head. Carey was originally mistaken for dead and covered with a sheet until bystanders noticed him moving and told paramedics.

Paramedics administered CPR to the boy, who was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. It was at least 30 minutes before he was taken away by ambulance.

The Chicago Fire Department is investigating whether paramedics followed proper protocol in treating Carey.

Police say a woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as 22-year-old Shalonza McToy.

Four other people were shot.

No one is in custody.