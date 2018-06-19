Ice Cube and Gary Payton preview the second season of the Big 3 on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's one of the biggest guests ever to appear on Sports Feed, appearing in studio on the program in 2017 to promote the first season of the Big 3.

On Tuesday, he was back talk about the second season with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman from Los Angeles. This time, he had some company.

NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton, the head coach of the "3 Headed Monsters," joined Ice Cube for the interview on Tuesday. He discussed not only his team, the league, but also his relation to Jarrett and his late father, Walter.

You can watch the entire discussion about the Big 3 with the guys in the video above.

To learn more about the league - or to get info on tickets for their appearance at the United Center on June 29th - click here.